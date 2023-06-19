On May 25, Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community held its annual Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon, said club reporter Pam Villagran.
This year, the event was at Murphy’s Seafood Restaurant in Hammond. Co-chairs for the event were Gwen Domiano and Villagran. On behalf of Louisiana Volunteers for Family and Community, TVFC President Gloria Messenger presented members with certificates for being 2022 Community Champions.
Messenger also presented certificates for perfect attendance at TVFC council meetings in 2022, and certificates for being in TVFC for five years or increments of five years. Community volunteer chair Maureen Felder presented LVFC Community Volunteer certificates and/or seals to those members who performed at least 500 hours of volunteer service to their communities and/or families during 2022.
On behalf of TVFC, scholarship chair Jean Hebert presented the first of two checks to this year’s scholarship winner, Jewel M. Sumner High School senior Emalee McCain. The funds are earmarked to go toward McCain’s college expenses at Northshore Technical Community College, where she will major in nursing. McCain gave a brief speech thanking TVFC members for awarding her the scholarship. McCain’s mother, Tricia McCain, and sister, Kaylee McCain, were on hand to show their support to her for this achievement. Tricia McCain was also a TVFC scholarship recipient 29 years ago.
To qualify as an applicant for the TVFC scholarship, a student must be a senior at a high school in Tangipahoa Parish and have been accepted into a Louisiana college for 2023. The applicant must have also participated in his or her junior or high school 4-H program. To be chosen as a scholarship winner, the applicant must also have demonstrated strong academic and leadership qualities.
McCain was a member of her school 4-H clubs for the past eight years and served in several of the clubs’ officer positions including as president and vice president. She also was awarded as one of the top three female 4-H members in the parish for six of the eight years she has been in 4-H. LSU 4-H agent Dawn Culbreath was a guest at the event, speaking about the different programs the organization offers student participants.
TVFC Parliamentarian Sue Nelson performed a short memorial ceremony for former TVFC member Marie Swinney who died in 2022. Nelson shared some of her fond memories of Swinney during her time as a TVFC member. Swinney was a member of TVFC for over 30 years. Former TVFC member and close friend of Swinney, Mitzi Verberne, was a guest at the event representing Swinney’s family.
Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community is an all-volunteer arm of LSU Agriculture Extension Service. It consists of two chapters: Wednesday Volunteers for Family and Community and Sunshine Ladies.
For information on TVFC local groups, email Messenger at ggmesenger1@gmail.com or membership chair Sue Nelson at suenelson41@yahoo.com.