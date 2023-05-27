Several members of Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community recently delivered 100 Raise-A-Reader packets to North Oaks Hospital.
The hospital nursing secretary, Linda Jo Kincaid, was on hand to receive the packets. Kincaid will deliver them to the hospital nursery where they will be distributed to the parents of the infants in the nursery.
Each packet contains a burp pad sewn by TVFC members, a stuffed animal, a picture book, and information on the importance of reading to and with children.
Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community is an all-volunteer arm of LSU Agriculture Extension Service. It consists of two clubs: Wednesday Volunteers for Family and Community (WVFC) and Sunshine Ladies.
For information on the group, email TVFC president Gloria Messenger at ggmesenger1@gmail.com or membership chair, Sue Nelson at suenelson41@yahoo.com.