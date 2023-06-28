On June 14, five members of Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community and two guests attended the Jefferson Parish Volunteers for Family and Community’s annual Bunco fundraiser at Piccadilly Restaurant in Metairie.
TVFC member Sue Nelson won first place at the event and TVFC guest Janet Sappington, came in third.
Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community is an all-volunteer arm of LSU Agriculture Extension Service. It consists of two chapters: Wednesday Volunteers for Family and Community and Sunshine Ladies.
To learn more about the clubs email TVFC president Gloria Messenger, at ggmesenger1@gmail.com or membership chair Sue Nelson at suenelson41@yahoo.com.