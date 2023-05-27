Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community met in March to discuss upcoming plans and programs.
Literacy chair Ann Bourliea announced that packets for the Raise-A-Reader program will be delivered in May to the North Oaks Hospital nursery. New parents will receive gift bags containing burp pads, a stuffed animal, picture book and information on the importance of reading to and with children.
Appreciation Luncheon co-chair Pam Villagran said the event is set for May 25 at Murphy’s Seafood Restaurant. The scholarship winner will be honored at this event.
Before closing the meeting, President Gloria Messenger announced the next council meeting would be May 30 at the LSU Research Center in Hammond.
The group is an all-volunteer arm of LSU Agriculture Extension Service. For information on local groups, email Messenger at ggmesenger1@gmail.com or membership chair Sue Nelson at suenelson41@yahoo.com.