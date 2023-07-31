On July 19, members of Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community traveled to Marrero to attend this year’s Louisiana Volunteers for Family and Community Area One Fun Day.
Area One includes groups from Jefferson, St. Bernard and Tangipahoa parishes. The event was at the Knights of Columbus Hall and was hosted by Jefferson Parish Volunteers for Family and Community. The theme for the event was “Hidden Treasures” and the guest speaker was Louisiana author D.M. Bourgeois.
Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community is an all-volunteer arm of LSU Agriculture Extension Service. It includes Wednesday Volunteers for Family and Community and Sunshine Ladies.