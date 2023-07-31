Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community hosted an ice cream social July 18 at the New Beulah Baptist Church in Hammond.
The purpose of the event was to highlight what the group does for the Tangipahoa community and what it has to offer prospective new members. Guests were treated to ice cream sundaes and homemade brownies.
The event was planned by membership chair Sue Nelson. At the beginning of a short, informal program, Nelson welcomed the guests and thanked them for coming. Then President Gloria Messenger gave a brief overview of what the group is all about. Messenger was followed by reporter Pam Villagran, who spoke about the club’s dictionary project.
Scholarship chair Jean Hebert spoke about the club’s scholarship program and Anita Murray talked about the club’s Raise-A-Reader project. Vice President Marie Heck talked about the club’s annual fundraiser, a Holiday Ideas Workshop and bingo event, which is open to the public and will be Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Ponchatoula.
After the program, Treasurer Karen Moran was on hand to assist several of the guests who chose to sign up as new members. Members present were Gwen Domiano, Maureen Felder, Ethel Gilless, Marie Heck, Jean Hebert, Gloria Messenger, Millie Meyers, Karen Moran, Anita Murray, Sue Nelson and Villagran.
The group is an all-volunteer arm of LSU Agriculture Extension Service. It includes Wednesday Volunteers for Family and Community and Sunshine Ladies.