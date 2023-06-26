Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center, in Ponchatoula, kicks off July with its Hot July Art exhibition, featuring two painters and a jewelry artist.
The exhibit includes works from painters Rita Bridges, of Madisonville, and Brent Houzenga, New Orleans; and jeweler Laurie LaMarca, Independence. Opening reception is from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 11 and the exhibit runs July 1-25, Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On open mic night and performance by Mia Dixon are set for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 13.
Twin Steeples is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays, by appointment on Mondays and Tuesdays and closed Sunday.
To learn more or become a Twin Steeples member or patron, visit twinsteeples.org.