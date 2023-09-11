Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center is hosting a celebration of creativity, artistry and culture in October.
The center's Village Arts Market is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 7-8.
Twin Steeples' Village Arts Market plans to showcase fine art, music, food and fun.
The Village Arts Market is an annual gathering that brings together local and regional artists, musicians, and food vendors, creating a vibrant tapestry of creativity, a news release said.
Market highlights planned include:
Art: The heart of the festival lies in its diverse array of artist booths, where attendees can explore and purchase an eclectic range of art pieces. From paintings to sculptures, jewelry to ceramics, the festival provides a unique opportunity to connect with artists and acquire one-of-a-kind pieces.
Music: Prepare to be serenaded by a lineup of local musicians and bands on the live music stage. Performers includes Big Chief Kevin Turner, Tyler Kinchen and the Right Pieces, Innovative Soul, Duane Bartell’s Band and Swing 101.
Food: From gourmet bites to comfort classics, the market provides a variety of food.
Kids’ Market: The Kids’ Village Arts Market is not just an event; it’s a chance for youth to sell art, crafts and food creations.
"We are excited to host the Village Arts Market once again, bringing together the community to celebrate the rich tapestry of creativity that defines us," said Joshua Duncan, executive director of Twin Steeples. "This event is a reflection of our dedication to providing a platform for artists, musicians, and the community to converge and celebrate the arts."
For more information, including artist applications, sponsorship opportunities, and event details, visit www.twinsteeples.org or contact Duncan at jduncan@twinsteeples.org or (985) 401-1475.