Robin Mangum and Denise Roy, of Denham Springs, were recently called to lead the youth of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Denham Springs Stake.
Mangum will be overseeing 75-100 girls ages 11 to 18, and Roy will minister to about 200 children from ages 18 months to 11 years old. These women will work with eight congregations in a stake boundary reaching from Baton Rouge to Walker and northward to McComb, Mississippi.
Roy said, “Children are our future. ... It is crucial for children to know Jesus Christ.” She plans to use music to help children feel God’s spirit.
Mangum said her message to youth is, “You are enough, and you are valuable here, right now.” She seeks to promote these feelings of self-worth and esteem.
All youth in the area are welcome to attend church activities by contacting the Denham Springs Stake Center, 25367 Riverton Ave., Denham Springs. Call (225) 803-3079 for information.