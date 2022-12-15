Walker anticipates spending approximately $11.6 million on a variety of services and capital outlay projects in the fiscal year that starts Jan.1, according to the budget approved by the City Council at its Dec. 12 meeting.
The new budget, presented by Finance Director Mike Cotton, and unanimously approved by the council, mirrors this year's budget.
A list of expected revenue shows that sales taxes, a principal source of income for the city, in the amount of about $3.8 million, will be the main source of income for the next year. Other major additions to the budget will come from intergovernmental sources in the amount of almost $2 million; licenses and permits, $425,000; fines and forfeits, $440,000; fees, $136,000; and some lesser amounts of income.
To fully fund the 2023 budget, the city will transfer about $3.9 million from the city’s enterprise fund, monies earned through fees paid for utilities, especially the city’s natural gas system.
Under expenditures, the budget lists a total of $2.7 million for general and administrative services, $2.78 million for the Walker Police Department; $2.8 million for capital outlay improvements to the city’s infrastructure; and $884,300 for parks and recreation.
Additional planned spending includes $321,000 for animal control, $1.4 million for the Street Department and $661,000 for debt service. The budget anticipates a fund balance at the end of the fiscal year of $665,000.
The capital outlay budget includes $980,000 for improvements to Pendarvis Lane, $747,000 for Aydell Lane improvements, $300,000 for a new animal control building, and smaller amounts for a variety of city needs.
The total operating budget for the enterprise fund is $13.7 million, and of that total, $12.7 million is derived through a charge for gas, water, sewer and garbage services. Operating expenses for the entities in the fund are pegged at $10.4 million. Operating the Gas Department will cost about $6.5 million, according to the budget.
Other operating costs are $1.6 million for the Sewer Department, $1.8 million for the Water Department and $433,000 for the Garbage Department.
The council also approved a resolution that allows the city to enter into an agreement that will provide funds to replace the bridge on Aydell Lane. Chief of Staff Jamie Etheridge said the cost of the new bridge has yet to be determined, but it is expected to be in the range of $600,000 to $750,000.
Preliminary planning and engineering studies will have to be completed before actual construction of the bridge can begin, Etheridge said. He anticipates that the bridge will be finished in about a year.
Council member Scarlett Milton-Major announced that city will once again sponsor a Christmas home-decorating contest. She said three categories will be judged: traditional holiday lighting, the “Reason for the Season,” category; and the Clark Griswold category, an award that will be given for what she described as "over the top” holiday decorating. The winners will be given a gift basket and some prizes offered by local merchants.
She said entry into the contests is not necessary and that a panel of judges will ride around the city and choose the winners in each category.
Mayor Jimmy Watson said the city’s Christmas parade had been a success despite rain that delayed the start of the parade.