The city of Walker has chosen winners in the city’s two-year old home decorating contest, a competition that grew out the coronavirus pandemic of two years ago when many other community events were canceled as a precaution to control the spread of the virus.
Scarlett Major, a member of the City Council, conceived the idea that, according to Major, has become a popular city holiday tradition.
At the City Council meeting held Dec. 12, Major announced she and a panel of judges would, “just ride around the city and look for decorations that merit recognition. The contest is open to every home in the city and you don’t even have to register to win. Just decorate,” she said.
When she initiated the contest, Major decided that awards would be made in three categories: Traditional Decorations, The Reason for the Season Decorations and the Clark Griswold Over the Top Decorations. The last category is a tribute to the very “Christmas Vacation” movie.
Major said that interest in the contest has grown and a number of businesses and individuals in the city donated gifts and prizes for the winners. “This has turned out to be something fun and after interest in the contest grew, we decided to continue the tradition, and now I think it is one more thing that brings some extra fun with the holidays.”
This year’s winners, and the category, are Michael and Hilary McKey, 12470 Lakeland Drive, the Clark Griswold Over the Top Award; Leonard and Tina Morales, 12989 Sutcliff Drive, the Traditional Decorations Award; and Tyler and Susan Winner, 13947 Jr. Dr., the Reason for the Season Award.
Major said, “I want to thank all of our residents who chose to decorate their homes for Christmas. Beautiful decorations add to the spirit of the season and just seem to make our city a brighter and happier place. I also want to offer very special thanks to the local businesses that offered the prizes for the contest.”