The Walker City Council, at its July 10 meeting, learned long awaited improvements to Pendarvis Lane may finally get underway within the next several weeks, while work on Aydell Lane should commence later this month.
Kresten Brown, civil engineer with Forte & Tablada Inc., who oversees Walker’s infrastructure improvements, told the council several hurdles relative to continuing work on Pendarvis Lane had been overcome and that the contractor should be able to resume work on the project in the foreseeable future.
Brown said the original contract for Pendarvis Lane had been let in 2020 but delays were caused with the relocation of utilities in the right of way alongside the road.
He said the delays had resulted in increased costs that brought about even more delays. Additionally, Brown said, some issues relative to the placement of culverts had been a stumbling block. He said resumption of the project had been cleared with the state Department of Transportation and Development and that work on the project can now resume.
Work on Aydell Lane will include drainage upgrades and resurfacing, Brown said. The $1 million project should be complete in late August or early September, Brown said. Contractor for this project is Richard Price Contractors. Brown said Aydell Lane should remain open during the upgrades but traffic may be reduced to one lane from time to time during construction.
Walker’s new City Hall is on Aydell Lane, just east of Walker South Road, and is drawing increased traffic to the area.
Animal hoarding becomes public nuisance
At the same meeting, the council unanimously approved an amendment to the city’s cruelty to animals ordinances that labels animal hoarding a public nuisance if designated by the city’s animal control director. The ordinance addressing the hoarding of animals allows for intervention if the director determines that the hoarding is “dangerous to the public health, safety or welfare by virtue of the number and or nature of animals being hoarded,” the ordinance states.
City Attorney Bobby King said the amendment to the animal control ordinances was made because the hoarding of animals has been a problem in the city. He pointed out that under a related ordinance the Walker City Court may issue an order prohibiting a defendant from owning or keeping of animals for a period of time deemed appropriate by the court.
'Clean' audit reported
Mike Cotton, the city’s finance officer, told the council the city recently completed its annual audit, and the auditors returned a clean report, meaning that professional auditors had not found any discrepancies in the manner in which the city managed its affairs during the previous fiscal year.
Mayor Jimmy Watson commended city officials and employees for their assistance with preparation of the audit and for the positive manner in which they have handled the city’s affairs over the past year.
in other business:
- Watson said the city’s Independence Day Celebration held at Sidney Hutchinson Park on July 1 had been a success. He said about 4,000 visitors attended the festival. It featured music, games, various special activities, food outlets and a fireworks show after dark. “We were pleased with the festival but as we always do, we will look for ways to make such events even better in the future,” Watson said.
- The mayor announced that William Flowers Jr., a resident of Walker and a World War II veteran, had recently celebrated his 100th birthday. “We invited Mr. Flowers to come to the meeting tonight but he was so overwhelmed with the honor we were going to give him that he just wasn’t up to coming tonight. We presented him with a medal and the keys to the city and maybe he will feel like coming to a meeting in the future,” Watson said. The city has a policy of recognizing any residents who celebrate a 100th birthday.
- The council unanimously approved the promotion of Tristan Priest from a reserve to a full-time officer on the Walker Police Department.