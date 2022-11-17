Customers supplied with natural gas through the city of Walker's system will get a small reprieve on their gas bills for the next six months as the city has decided, through an ordinance passed by the City Council, not to attach a Consumer Price Index price hike that could have been levied.
The council, at its Nov. 14 meeting, unanimously approved the ordinance which suspends the Consumer Price Index increase as it relates to natural gas rates. Chief of Staff Jamie Etheridge, in asking the council to approve the six-month moratorium for adding the CPI charge to the bill, said this was one small way that the city could help its gas consumers.
The resolution reads in part, “whereas several different causes have contributed to the dramatic rise in fuel adjustment prices for natural gas such as volatile fluctuations with the natural gas market, unfunded government mandates resulting in increased operating costs and the geopolitical risks associated with the increase in natural gas exports to replace Russian provided gas to European countries, the price of gas has risen significantly.”
Continuing, the resolution notes, “Walker understands the economic challenges our customers are facing and in an effort to ease the pain of higher fuel adjustment charges on our customers’ heating bills during the coldest months of the year, the city hereby requests to suspend the section of the CPI for a period of six months.”
Etheridge said customers will see higher gas bills because of the dramatic increase in the cost of natural gas that the city has to purchase to supply its customers. However, customers will not be burdened with the surcharge that could have been added to the bill had the ordinance that sets the price based on the CPI not been rescinded.
“In six months we will take another look at the cost of natural gas and decide if we need to add the CPI increase. In the meantime, the city is happy to help our customers in at least this small way. Inflation has hurt everyone and we are trying to help in any way we can. We feel the pain our people are suffering,” Etheridge said.
Budget amendments approved
At the same meeting, the council unanimously approved two budget amendments for the purchase of new grounds equipment and lighting at a baseball field in Sidney Hutchinson Park. The city will purchase a new tractor and boom for $262,000, a second tractor at a cost of $82,000, and three other smaller tractors at a combined cost of $140,000. A new rotary boom for use with a tractor will cost $84,000.
The second budget amendment authorizes the city to spend $240,000 for the purchase of lights at the ball fields. Mayor Jimmy Watson the project will complete the lighting of the ball fields. Funds for the lighting project and the purchase of a $50,000 generator for the lift station that serves Our Lady of the Lake Hospital were obtained from the state Office of Community Development.
Water system rules, new officer discussed
In other action, the council:
- Unanimously approved a resolution that changes the city’s policy on funeral leave for its employees. Under the existing regulation contained in the city’s employee handbook, employees were granted two days of funeral leave for immediate family members. The change now allows employees to also include immediate family members of their spouses. The handbook spells out a long list of individuals who are considered “immediate family.” Through a resolution the council officially named two city roads in the Sidney Hutchinson Park area. The roads will be known as Pecan Lane and Squirrel Crossing.
- Heard from Wendy Montalbano, director of the city’s water system, about new regulations that the state has mandated for municipal water systems. She said that because some water systems, especially those that serve small communities have experienced problems leading to customer complaints, the state has set new standards. She said Walker’s water system meets all state standards and that only some minor improvements are necessary. The mayor and council members will have to attend a Management Training Session that will be conducted by state water system experts, she said.
- The council unanimously approved the appointment of Seth Dillon as a full-time officer on the Walker Police Department. Dillon has worked in law enforcement in Tickfaw, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office and the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office. He earlier worked in the Walker Police and became post certified at that time.