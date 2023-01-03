Ashton Koontz, senior at Walker High School and a 17-year-old social media influencer and model, released his first published book, “The Brilliant Boss.”
Koontz dives into lifestyle topics and provides places to journal and write to-do lists.
Additionally, he launched his new podcast, “The Brilliant Boss.”
He said, “I’m so excited I finally released these two projects I’ve been working on for a few years. My goal is to help others become the best version of themselves and remind them daily, they are capable of anything they put their mind too.
You can follow Koontz on Instagram and TikTok, @ashtonkoontz.