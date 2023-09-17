An annual report on state legislative action and how it affects the city and recognition for a longtime Livingston Parish educator and elected official were the main items of interest Sept. 11 at the Walker City Council meeting.
State Rep. Buddy Mincey, who represents District 71, presented a lengthy report on specific legislation that passed earlier this year that impacted Walker and Livingston Parish.
Walker Mayor Jimmy Watson presented the keys to the city to Rodgers Pope for contributions to the parish school system for almost four decades and his service in the Louisiana legislature and senate.
Mincey said that during the most recent session of the legislature he continued to seek answers from the state Department of Transportation and Development about ways to remedy the impact of flooding in Walker and other communities caused by alleged faults in the design and construction of Interstate 12.
“On behalf of Walker and the rest of the parish our delegation focused on finding solutions to the problems caused by the concrete barriers on I-12," he said. "We were told that DOTD was working towards a solution but we have still not received any answers about what can be done about the problem. We will not stop until we get the positive answers that we keep seeking. There has to be a way to solve this problem and we will eventually get to the end of this.”
At one point in his report Mincey said that in the past four years the state has more than doubled its capital outlay projects in Livingston Parish. He said that improvements to major roadways in the Walker area are being studied and that some are being funded.
Among the numerous projects that will be funded is a $28 million expenditure to improve vehicle access at the I-12 and La. 447 interchange. La. 447, which passes through the heart of Walker, bears the heaviest traffic count in Livingston Parish. Among the many other thoroughfare improvements mention by Mincey were plans for positive changes on Juban Road, Range Road and La. 449.
Mincey said that approximately $3 million in supplemental funds was allocated by the state for various projects in the parish. In addition to the road projects, Mincey said funds had also been awarded for improvements at the Livingston Parish branch of the Northshore Technical College. He also discussed drainage issues that still impact Livingston Parish and said that problems with periodic flooding will continue to be addressed in the future.
“Many of the things that we want to do as state representatives take time. These projects have to be carefully planned and they sometimes have to be put on a priority list. ... They don’t just happen all of a sudden. But I want you to know that your delegation at the State Capitol is working very hard, and I especially want you to know that it has been a real pleasure to work with state Sen. Rogers Pope,” Mincey said as he called Pope forward to join him at the podium.
Watson presented Pope with the keys to the city. Addressing Pope, Watson said, “We all have a tremendous amount of respect for what Rogers Pope has done for our community during his more than 60 years of community service. Mr. Pope served as a teacher, assistant principal, principal and as superintendent of the Livingston Parish School System and then served our parish as a state representative and senator,”
Pope was elected a state representative in 2007 and then won the District 13 seat in the state senate in 2019. He began his career in education as a grammar schoolteacher and was also a successful coach. He was superintendent of the Livingston Parish School System for 14 years.
Loans available to small businesses
At the same meeting, the council learned about loans that are available to small business owners who may have been impacted by Hurricane Ida or floods in May 2021 in certain areas of Louisiana.
Tom Pearce and Cullen Curole, representing the South Central Planning and Development Commission, said federal funds are available to help small businesses still struggling to recover from the effects of the two natural disasters. The duo asked the mayor and council members to spread the word about the low interest loans to business owners in the city.
Promotions announced
In other business, the council approved the promotion of Justine Ballard and James Craven, now privates, to the rank of corporal in the Walker Police Department.