The Louisiana Department of Health has awarded the City of Walker a grade of “A” for the quality of the water it supplies, the City Council learned at it May 8 meeting.
At the meeting, Chief of Staff Jamie Etheridge presented a detailed report on the city’s water system prefacing his remarks by explaining that the state, under its The Water We Drink initiative has chosen to rate municipal and other potable water systems through a letter grading system.
“This new way to inform a community on the quality of its water makes it easier to understand and gives our citizens a more clear picture of how our water quality compares to other systems,” Etheridge said.
He said Walker scored 94 out of a possible 100 points in the grading of the city’s water system and the quality of the water.
“The grade we scored is a tribute to the staff that keeps our water flowing at a high quality rate. We make a product that people consume so we strive to be perfect every day. We can’t always be perfect, but that is our constant goal,” Etheridge said.
He said the Walker Water Department serves 15,500 customers who use about 2 million gallons of water daily. The system can supply 36,000 gallons of water a minute, he added, explaining that the city has a storage capacity of 800,000 gallons of water in two towers and an auxiliary tank.
“Our Water Department is operating seven days a week and we have a water expert on call at all times, night and day, and on holidays,” Etheridge said. He explained that the city’s water is sampled for consistency and quality six times a day, every day, to assure that the consumer is receiving a safe and reliable source of water.
He said the city has been required to treat water from one well where traces of manganese and other elements tend to make the water “brown” occasionally. The city will address that problem in the coming months when improvements to the water system are completed, he said.
Mayor Jimmy Watson echoed Etheridge’s remarks and offered his commendation for the staff that maintains the water system.
The discussion of the city’s water dominated the meeting. After Etheridge’s report the council unanimously approved an ordinance that authorizes the mayor to apply for a $2.5 million Taxable Excess Revenue Bond loan from the state Department of Health that will used to upgrade the water system.
The city will only have to pay the interest on the loan, Etheridge said. The funds will be used to improve the water system so that the “brown water” will no longer be an issue. The city is currently spending about $400,000 a year on chemicals to remove the manganese that causes the brown water. The updated system will take care of the problem, Etheridge said. Kirstin Brown, the civil engineer who advises the city, said that the new system should be in operation in about a year.
Still on the subject of water, Wendy Montalbano, director of the Water Department, read a proclamation declaring that the City of Walker has observed National Drinking Water Week 2023.
At the same meeting, Watson announced that Walker was the District VI Winner in Category F of the Louisiana Garden Club Federation’s Cleanest City Contest.
In other action, the council unanimously approved the hiring of Justin Ballard as an officer for the Walker Police Department and agreed on the following promotions: Seth Dillon from patrolman to corporal; Jonathan Oliver from corporal to sergeant; and Gerald Sicard from sergeant to lieutenant.