The ups and downs of playing softball in District 5-5A were on full display earlier this month for Walker High as it won one big game before coming up short in another.
The Wildcats (9-5, 2-2), ranked 10th in the LHSAA non-select Division I power ratings, had two huge home contests — the first against No. 1 Live Oak on Tuesday and the second with No. 3 St. Amant.
With high standards across the district comes parity. As a case in point, Walker experienced the elation in a March 14 win over a high-regarded opponent before losing a contest to an equally revered foe.
After an 8-6 win over Live Oak, Walker coach Hali Westmoreland was hoping for another on March 16. Instead, St. Amant, the team that defeated Walker 6-0 in the LHSAA class 5A semifinals last season on its way to the state title, picked up a 7-0 win.
“It's been a crazy week, and we have a really talented district. You’ve got to show up with your ‘A’ game every single game,” Westmoreland said after the St. Amant loss.
The power ratings back up Westmoreland’s assessment of the district. In addition to Live Oak, Walker and St. Amant, Dutchtown checks in at No. 7 giving the district four teams in the top 10. East Ascension sits at 15 followed by No. 20 Denham Springs.
The district champion may not win a state championship this season, but whoever claims the district title is sure to be battle-tested and ready to make a deep playoff run.
Walker was tested in both of its contests last week.
Against Live Oak (20-1, 3-1), Walker took advantage of three Live Oak errors during a five-run second inning, and went on to take a 6-0 lead. The Eagles still had life, eventually tying the game 6-6 on A.K. Phillips’ three-run homer with one out in the sixth.
In the bottom of the inning, Caitlyn Riche put Walker back on top, blasting a two-run home run to left. It was Riche’s second homer of the game, and made a winner out of Wildcats pitcher Hannah Capello.
The jubilation of that win gave way to a subdued postgame on Thursday. St. Amant hit four home runs and Walker’s offense never got going in a 7-0 loss.
Even St. Amant coach Amy Pitre acknowledged how tough the district is.
“I was looking at the rankings, and everybody in our district was in the top 15,” Pitre said. “You can’t take a day off, you can’t take a pitch off in this district. You’ve got to be able to show up every single day.”
With two rounds and a total of 10 district games on each team’s schedule, no one can be counted out of the district race yet.