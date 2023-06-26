To honor the nation’s birthday, the City of Walker is hosting a free, family-friendly Celebration in the Park and Fireworks Show July 1 at Sidney Hutchinson Park.
Festivities are set from 4 p.m. until dark.
The day’s activities will include a farmers market, food trucks, a corn hole tournament, a pie baking contest and hot dog and watermelon eating contests.
Also, part of the celebration will include activities for the children, family-oriented games and bounce houses and other inflatables. An ax-throwing booth, a human foosball game and a challenging obstacle course also are planned.
Barbecue chefs are welcome to enter the barbecue cooking contest, which is offered as a benefit for a local charity.
Music will be one of the evening’s highlights with tunes coming from the I-10 Band and DJ KJack.
The professionally choreographed fireworks show will begin at dark. Those planning to attend the celebration are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for the fireworks show.
Free general parking is available at the lot on 13750 Ball Park Road.
“We invite everyone to come out and enjoy the fun in our park," said Mayor Jimmy Watson. "For the past several years, we have observed our nation’s birthday with a day in the park, and each year, we offer more and more attractions. Our festivals have been very popular in the past and we anticipate a great turnout again this year.”
Those planning to attend the celebration are reminded that no pets, outside food or drinks are allowed.
In addition to the games and activities planned for the celebration, Sidney Hutchinson Park has available a playground, the Challenger Field, baseball parks, a walking trail and fishing lagoon.
Those interested in additional information about the Celebration in the Park and Fireworks Show can contact the city at parksandreinfo@walker-la.go. For information about the farmers market and food truck vending, additional information is available at cityofwalkermarket@gmail.com.