On Dec. 7, Wednesday Volunteers For Family and Community held its annual Christmas party luncheon at Murphy’s Seafood Restaurant in Hammond.
Twelve club members attended the event along with three guests. One guest was deputy Susie Cambre, of the Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office. WVFC President Jean Hebert presented Cambre with a check from the club to help fund Sheriff Edwards’ Christmas Crusade for Children. WVFC has donated to this cause every Christmas for the last several years.
After the luncheon, WVFC Secretary Gloria Messenger invited the attendees to go with her on the following Monday, Dec. 12, to view her family’s Christmas lights display in Denham Springs.
Messenger said her family has displayed their “Messenger Christmas Land” for the past 60 years. Five WVFC members attended, walking through the animated displays, which are all handmade by members of the Messenger family.
Wednesday Volunteers for Family and Community is one of two organizations that make up the Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community organization.