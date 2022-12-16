On Nov. 3, members of Wednesday Volunteers for Family and Community gathered at the home of club Secretary Gloria Messenger for their monthly meeting.
Topics discussed at the meeting included the nominations for next year’s officers and committee chairs.
Messenger served a lunch of homemade shrimp creole, salad and desert.
After lunch, the women gathered on Messenger’s back patio where they filled 15 tote bags with personal hygiene items for the residents at Southeast Advocates for Family Empowerment. The ladies wrote personal notes to be included in each bag for the recipients.
Following the filling of the tote bags, the ladies stuffed 17 Operation Christmas Child shoe boxes with numerous items for young girls.
The group has adopted the Samaritan’s Purse shoe box project over the past several years as its annual international project, and members have participated in it together with their sister club, Sunshine Ladies, in conjunction with their parent organization, Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community.
The project is spearheaded by Messenger, who is the international chair for both the Wednesday Volunteers and Tangipahoa Volunteers.
Most of the items for the boxes were paid for by the group and purchased by Messenger, but a few items were donated or made by individual members. Items in the boxes included toothbrushes, barrettes, pencils, markers, colors, coloring books, note pads, costume jewelry, backpacks, sunglasses and jump ropes. All 17 jump ropes were made by member Ethel Gilless out of strips of material from old T-shirts.
After filling the shoe boxes, Messenger, Betty Bankston, Sue Nelson, Donna Bouterie and Gwen Domiano delivered the tote bags to the Southeast Advocates for Family Empowerment facility in Hammond.
On Nov. 17, Messenger and Bouterie joined Ann Bourliea, president of Sunshine Ladies, to deliver the shoe boxes from both clubs to River Fellowship Church, which is aSamaritan’s Purse-designated collection site for Tangipahoa parish.