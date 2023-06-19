An evening of nostalgia awaits patrons of the theater at the latest Livingston Parish Children’s Choirs fundraiser, “Where Were You in ’42,” a dinner theater production that is slated for performances in July at Live Oak High School.
“Where Were You in ’42” features an adult cast that will present a three-act theatrical performance that recalls the years when volunteer performers dedicated their time and talents to bring entertainment to the troops engaged in combat in distant corners of the world.
In announcing plans for the production, Barbara Walker, the longtime director of the parish’s three youth choirs said, “Come enjoy great food, fabulous music of the 1940s and a play about the USO performers who risked everything to boost the morale of our troops during World War II.” She added, “Come join us for a 1940s style evening of dinner theater, dining and dancing. Enjoy swing music provided by the King Creole Swing Band and at the same time assist the Livingston Children’s Choirs in raising funds for activities that include future international tours.”
Walker and Melanie Rushing are choral directors for the choirs and Walker is the artistic director and sponsorship chair of “Where Were You in ’42.”
Performances are scheduled for July 13-16, Thursday through Saturday, and a matinee on Sunday. For the shows on July 13-16, the music will start at 6:30 p.m. and the curtain will go up on the show at 7 p.m. Doors open for the Sunday matinee at 1:30 p.m. and the show will start at 2 p.m.
Tickets for the event, now on sale, are $45. The cost of a table for eight is $360. Tickets can be purchased online at @Ticketpeak.co/LPCC. Tickets, if available, will be sold at the door for $50.
Sponsor tables are also available at a cost of $600. A table sponsorship includes choice seats, dinner for eight, display of a business logo, recognition on the evening attended by the sponsor and listing in the dinner theatre program as a sponsor.
“Where Were You in ’42” is written and directed by Dinah Toups, who has directed choir presentations in the past. Tours is returning to Denham Springs from her home in Minnesota to direct the play. Over the years, Toups has won plaudits for her work with musical theater in Livingston Parish.
Walker said Toups' contributions to the latest evening of entertainment enhances the ability of the choirs to raise funds for their activities.
“I have always believed strongly in using the arts to raise money to promote the arts. Our latest production offers comedy, drama, and of course, as is the case with our plays, great music. You will laugh, sing along and dance when you come watch ‘Where Were You in ’42.’ You will be treated to a great evening of entertainment,’” she said.
This year’s dinner theater marks the 14th such production in the 33-year history of the Livingston Parish Children’s Choirs. Walker said the older members of her youth choirs will serve as waiters for the dinner and any tips they collect for serving can be applied to future tours that spotlight the talented singers in the choirs.
The play opens in a fictional town in the United States where local residents come together to open a USO “canteen.” The locals interact with the servicemen and women and make every effort to make those in uniform feel appreciated. After the first act, dinner is served and patrons in the audience are invited to dance if they so choose.
After the dinner, the second act takes viewers to a USO in North Africa where troops are preparing for the invasion of Tunisia, a critical moment in the war. The third act features the performance of the USO group.
“Those attending the show who arrive at 6:30 p.m. for the evening presentations will be entertained for about three hours. The evening of fun should end about 9:30 p.m. This is quite a production … a wonderful three hours of entertainment,” Walker said.
The dinner, complete with beverages and dessert, will be catered.
Walker said the choirs do not offer theatrical presentations every year. She said the shows are selected with the potential audience in mind and that they have come to be greatly appreciated by local theatergoers.
The proceeds from the show will be directed toward the choirs’ planned trip to Ireland next year.
“Our choirs have made international trips to England, Austria, Italy and Canada. We have sang in Carnegie Hall. The travel is wonderful for our choir members who learn so much from the experiences in other areas and nations," Walker said.
Members of the, “Where Were You in ‘42” cast include: Anthony Andrews, Duane Black, Philip Bergeron, John Austin Bergeron, Chase Bernard, Shannon Bernard, Branden Burdette, Susan Burdette, Kaelyn Kendrick, Gabrielle Krautsdorfer, Gloria Lauderdale, Dana Lux, Sarah McGibboney, Craig Morgan, Michelle Morgan, Tara Nixon, Peanut Paline, Robert Reynolds, Lee Rider, Kyle Robison, Perry Rushing, Barbara Walker, Durwin Walker and Carey Wascom.
For additional information, call (225) 247-8555.