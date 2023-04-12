Windshield Pros Calibration Center celebrated its newest location in Watson on March 22 with a ribbon-cutting with family, friends and members and staff of Livingston Parish Chamber on hand.
Owner Marc Seals and his wife, Christy, have been in the windshield business for over 35 years. Started in Florida, the Seals continued the business from their new home when they moved back to Louisiana 20 years ago. A building was later added on the property which still serves as their main location for windshield replacement, and in 2021, they began calibrating windshields.
The current location of Windshield Pros Calibration Center at 32084 La. 16 provides services in-shop and on-site at customers’ locations. For information, call (225) 271-4621 or at windshieldproscalibration.com.