From left, Benjamin Turbeville, Kay James, Key’shauna Polite, Londyn Williams, Kingston Hutchinson, Roberneisha Dixon and Kelajah Chaney, of Woodland Park Magnet School, celebrate afterschool programs.

 Provided photo

Woodland Park Magnet School recently participated in Happy Lights on Afterschool.

Oct. 20 was a national celebration of afterschool programs and all they do to keep kids stay safe, inspire them to learn, and help working families.

