Woodland Park Magnet incorporates themed activities in St. Patrick's Day celebration Community news report Community News Staff Author email Apr 12, 2023 A'myia Scott and Kay James make St. Patrick's Day treats. Provided photo Woodland Park Magnet School's Quincy Johnson creates a St. Patrick's Day snack. Provided photo Hezekiah Williams decorates a St. Patrick's Day snack at Woodland Park Magnet. Provided photo Woodland Park Magnet School's students celebrated St. Patrick's Day by incorporating themed activities into learning all week long.In the school's cup-cooking class, the students created a St. Patrick's Day snack.