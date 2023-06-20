New members of the Louisiana Legislative Youth Advisory Council have been selected and will work together over the next year to influence the legislative process and make the state a better place for young people, a press release said.
A new council is selected annually and is composed entirely of high school students to address issues affecting the youth of Louisiana. The Louisiana Commission on Civic Education oversees LYAC’s activities.
Now in its 16th year, LYAC gives students the opportunity to be involved in the workings of state government. LYAC members have the opportunity to study, meet with elected officials and propose legislation to be considered in the upcoming regular session.
Members of the council are selected from around the state and must display a strong interest in civic involvement and leadership. Of the 31 students selected, three top-scoring students serve from each of the six congressional districts. The remaining at-large members are top scores from all districts combined.
Members of the 2023-2024 Legislative Youth Advisory Council from the region include:
Benjamin Ray, of Walker High School, in Congressional District 6, and Phoebe Fannin, Zachary High School, at-large member.
Ray is a junior at Walker High School in Walker. He has achieved his first-degree black belt with Inspired ATA and is training for his second degree. This year, he obtained a state title and has been invited to attend the ATA District Competition in Dallas. He is also a sergeant with JROTC Marine Corps at Walker High School. Ray achieved awards in Civic Service, Longevity and Fidelity and Physical Achievement. He was also voted cadet of the month among his peers. Through these programs, Ray has been given an opportunity to give back to his community by volunteering his time and skills.
During his time with LYAC, he said he hopes to work with his peers by focusing on mental health in today’s youth as well as bullying.
Fannin is an upcoming sophomore at Zachary High School. She is a member of her school’s quiz bowl and mock trial teams. In the 2023-2024 school year, she will be a Beta Club officer and the captions editor for the Zachary High yearbook. In 2021, Fannin placed first nationally in the social studies competition for her grade at the National Beta Convention.
Last summer, she created a podcast that highlights various career fields, called Curious Careers. As a part of that podcast, she interviewed many different people, including a Foreign Service Officer and an ABC News contributor. She hopes to add a new season to her podcast each summer. Fannin said she would like to use her time in LYAC to find solutions to problems, especially problems that are of interest to teenagers.