The "Three Charlies" of the Charlie's Place activity and respite centers in Baton Rouge and Gonzales will be the honorary chairs of the Alzheimer’s Services 2019 Walk/Run to Remember from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 19 at the LSU Old Front Nine on Nicholson Drive Extension.
The Three Charlies are Charlie Valluzzo, Charlie Lamar and Charlie Spera (represented by his mother, Mary Spera). Money raised through the walk/run will support the programs and services Alzheimer’s Services provides to local families affected by Alzheimer’s or other memory-related impairments.
The event, with 5K and 1-mile routes, will include free jambalaya and drinks, live music, a children's village and a tribute tent. People who register on or before Oct. 16, and raise $100 or more, will be entered into a drawing for a Yeti Tundra Haul Cooler. Other incentives are available for different donation amounts. Prizes are awarded in several categories including the top family, corporate, and club/organizational fundraising teams, the top fundraising individual, and the Traveling Shoe for the team with the most participants.
Alzheimer’s Services’ Walk/Run to Remember is a local event, not affiliated with any national event or organization. To register as an individual or start a team, visit www.alzbr.org.