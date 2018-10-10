Friends of the Animals Baton Rouge has a variety of rescued dogs available for adoption. See them online at fotabr.petfinder.com or meet them at the Dog Adoption House, a pleasant, homelike facility at 8476 Highland Road. The Dog Adoption House is open weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Before adoption, all dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and fully vaccinated. Foster help and donations are always welcome.
For directions and information, or to foster, visit friendsoftheanimalsbr.org or facebook.com/FOTABR or call (225) 239-7368.