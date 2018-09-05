The Emerge Center will present its Baton Rouge Area Volunteer Activists Awards during a benefit luncheon at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 16, at the Renaissance Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge.
The honorees are Coletta Barrett, Jim Brandt, Nancy Crawford, Staci Deumite Duhe, Alsie Dunbar, Edmund Giering, Wendy Lipsey, Dr. Fatemeh Malekian, Rolfe McCollister, Levar Robinson, Todd Schexnayder and Ann Trappey, with Hailey Junca honored as an emerging activist younger than 18.
Tickets, sponsorships and congratulatory ads are available at www.emergela.org/events or by contacting Brandi Monjure at bmonjure@emergela.org or (225) 343-4232, ext. 1897.
The Emerge Center for Communication, Behavior, and Development empowers children with autism and individuals with communication challenges to achieve independence through innovative and family-centered therapies.