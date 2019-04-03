The St. Jean Vianney Jazz Ensemble earned an excellent rating at the Loyola University Jazz Festival on March 15 with its performances of "Blues Anyone," "Pollo Rojo" and "Contents Under Pressure."
With two fourth grade drummers, the St. Jean Vianney ensemble was the youngest at the festival, which included middle schools, high schools and Delgado Community College. In addition to their performance, students were able to attend master classes and clinics from professional jazz musicians and educators from throughout the country.