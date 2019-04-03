Vianney jazz Loyola.jpg

The St. Jean Vianney Jazz Ensemble earned an excellent rating at the Loyola University Jazz Festival. In the front row, from left, are Justin Thornhill, Russel Love, Michael McCloud, Addison Watkins, Charlie Wood, Robin Billings, Gianna Garic, Henry Breeden, Nicholas Velasquez, Colin Didier and Vincent Sotor; and second row, Kevin Andry, Callie Suadi, Vivian Truong, Abby Flynn, Ethan Johansen, Tabitha Wood, Antonio Barraza, Dianne Lee and Sydnie Williams.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

The St. Jean Vianney Jazz Ensemble earned an excellent rating at the Loyola University Jazz Festival on March 15 with its performances of "Blues Anyone," "Pollo Rojo" and "Contents Under Pressure."

With two fourth grade drummers, the St. Jean Vianney ensemble was the youngest at the festival, which included middle schools, high schools and Delgado Community College. In addition to their performance, students were able to attend master classes and clinics from professional jazz musicians and educators from throughout the country.

Tags

View comments