The St. Jean Vianney Jazz Ensemble earned an excellent rating at the Loyola University Jazz Festival. In the front row, from left, are Justin Thornhill, Russel Love, Michael McCloud, Addison Watkins, Charlie Wood, Robin Billings, Gianna Garic, Henry Breeden, Nicholas Velasquez, Colin Didier and Vincent Sotor; and second row, Kevin Andry, Callie Suadi, Vivian Truong, Abby Flynn, Ethan Johansen, Tabitha Wood, Antonio Barraza, Dianne Lee and Sydnie Williams.