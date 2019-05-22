Nicholas Franco, a financial adviser with the Baton Rouge branch of Wells Fargo Advisors, has earned the certification of Certified Financial Planner professional as authorized by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards.
The CFP certification identifies those individuals who have met the rigorous experience and ethical requirements of the CFP Board, have successfully completed coursework on financial topics and who have passed the 10-hour CFP certification examination testing understanding in the following areas: general principles of financial strategies, insurance planning and risk management, employee benefits planning, and retirement and estate planning strategies, according to a news release
Franco holds a bachelor's degree in finance from LSU. He lives in Baton Rouge with his wife, Rebecca, a chemical engineer at ExxonMobil.