Organizations offering programs of interest to Girl Scouts in southeast Louisiana will host exhibits and presentations during a Believe in G.I.R.L.s event from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 28 at LSU. Presenters will include the U.S. Coast Guard, Electric Girls, Culinary Kids, the USS Kidd, Baton Rouge Zoo, Ochsner Fitness Center, the LSU Museum of Natural Science, the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the Delgado Community College automotive department, and the LSU departments of entomology, math and engineering.
The event, centering on the concourse of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, is expected to attract nearly 2,000 G.I.R.L.s (Go-getters, Innovators, Risk-takers, Leaders) from kindergarten through high school.
The focus areas of Girl Scouting include STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), life skills, the outdoors, the arts and entrepreneurship. Admission is $10 per Scout, or girl interested in Scouting, with adults admitted free. To register, visit www.gsle.org/ebiz.