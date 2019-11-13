Prekindergarten and kindergarten students at Belfair Montessori Magnet School celebrated the establishment of a music garden on the Baton Rouge campus with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 4.
A xylophone made of PVC pipes and a percussion instrument made with large steel bowls are features of the music garden, which was created by Eagle Scout candidate Niles Babin, a sophomore at University Laboratory School in Baton Rouge. Entergy Louisiana provided funding for the project, which is associated with the school's new farm-to-table garden program.