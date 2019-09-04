More than 250 Walgreens locations in Louisiana and Mississippi raised $48,683 during the Muscular Dystrophy Association's summer camp partner program.
The program helps kids with muscular dystrophy and related life-threatening diseases to experience a week of fun and friendship at MDA summer camp — all at no cost to their families.
“The MDA Summer camp partner program is a simple and effective way for Walgreens employees and customers to make a real difference in the lives of individuals living with muscle-debilitating diseases,” said April Catarella, executive director of MDA Southeast Louisiana. “We’re grateful to everyone who opened their hearts and made a donation.”
From June 17-30, Walgreens locations in Louisiana and Mississippi participated in the regional campaign in which associates collected donations of $1 or $5 from customers to help send local kids to MDA’s Camp Starlite in Pollock.
Since teaming up with MDA in 2013, Walgreens and its customers have raised more than $200,000 in support of MDA’s summer camp programs in Louisiana and Mississippi.
Funds raised during the summer camp partner program support MDA’s efforts to make camps fully accessible and medically safe for campers. They also help provide meals and snacks for each child, 24-hour medical staff, lodging for the full week and customized activities.
To learn more about the MDA summer camp program, visit mda.org/services/mda-summer-camp.