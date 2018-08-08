People diagnosed with breast or gynecologic cancer or who have questions about the disease often need help quickly. The CancerAnswer Call Line is a new, free service from Breast & GYN Cancer Pavilion partners Woman’s Hospital and Mary Bird Perkins-Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center. It offers guidance to help ease the fear and anxiety for anyone diagnosed with breast or GYN cancer and their caregivers.
“We know from experience that when information and assistance are timely and accessible, people diagnosed with cancer and their families experience much less stress. And since caregivers and family members often have just as many questions as patients, we want to be sure to offer this resource to everyone affected,” said Cynthia Rabalais, executive director of the Breast and GYN Cancer Pavilion.
The CancerAnswer Call Line is supported by a team dedicated to enhancing cancer care, including patient navigators, oncology-certified social workers, as well as clinicians, a news release said.
The line will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To speak with someone about breast and gynecologic cancer questions, call the CancerAnswer Call Line at (225) 215-7600. To learn more about the Breast and GYN Cancer Pavilion, visit sisterhoodstrong.org.