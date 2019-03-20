Master Gardeners will discuss exotic gingers and opportunities for citizen scientists from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. March 28 at the Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge.
Master Gardener Sarah Rayner will open the evening with “Wanted: Citizen Scientists in the Garden.” In her presentation, Rayner offers opportunities to collaborate with citizen scientists who have a wealth of information about plants and animals. “Citizen scientists are individuals from all walks of life: students, teachers, retired individuals, nature enthusiasts and scientists who partner with other scientists to collect and analyze data about plants and animals.”
The data that citizen scientists collect make it possible for scientists to investigate questions that have previously been out of reach. Participants will learn about citizen science opportunities and how to download free, user-friendly apps to upload information in the field or how to enter observations on the computer.
In the evening’s second talk, Tyler Carr will discuss exotic gingers that can grow and thrive in South Louisiana. Carr says, “I will be discussing the different types of gingers hardy enough to withstand south Louisiana’s fickle winter. Besides gingers, I’ll also discuss ginger relatives that can be used in our zone, including heliconia, calathea, and strelitzia.”
The presentations are part of the Library Series of the East Baton Rouge Parish Master Gardener Association. The association's spring schedule also includes:
- A plant sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 23 at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden, 4560 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge
- Library Series talks on edible and ornamental landscapes and vines at 6 p.m. April 11 at the Fairwood Branch, 12910 Old Hammond Highway
- A Children's Garden Festival from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. May 2 at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden, 4560 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge
- Library Series talks on perennials and house plants May 23 at the Main Library.