Friends of the Animals Baton Rouge has a variety of rescued dogs available for adoption. See photos at fotabr.petfinder.com or meet them at the Dog Adoption House, 8476 Highland Road. The Dog Adoption House is open weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Before adoption, all dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and fully vaccinated. Foster help and donations are always welcome.
For directions and information, or to foster, visit friendsoftheanimalsbr.org or facebook.com/FOTABR or call (225) 239-7368.