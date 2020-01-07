BR.lsugraduation.122119 HS 058.JPG (copy)
BATON ROUGE — LSU recognized 1,986 graduates at the university’s 300th commencement exercises Dec. 20.

There is no main ceremony for December commencement, so each college held separate ceremonies to recognize their own individual students. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke at the Manship School of Mass Communication ceremony, and LSU Board Chair Mary Leach Werner, vice president of the Sweet Lake Land & Oil Company and the North American Land Company, spoke at the College of Science ceremony.

The LSU Athletics Department and the Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes recognized 28 graduating student-athletes at The Tribute on Dec. 19 at the South Stadium Club inside Tiger Stadium. A number of student-athletes from the No. 1 ranked LSU football team earned degrees during fall commencement including Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, Kristian Fulton, Lloyd Cushenberry, Zachary Von Rosenberg and Blake Ferguson. The Tribute is the annual commemoration of the achievements of student-athletes both on and off the field.

East Baton Rouge Parish

Taylor William McKay, Baton Rouge

COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURE

Laiken Elise Bergeron, Baton Rouge

Austin William Bollich, Baton Rouge

Preston Hebert Brooks, Baton Rouge

Blair Elizabeth Burkett, Baton Rouge

Mersaydes Latriece Davis, Baton Rouge

Elizabeth Adele Dial, Baton Rouge

Skylar Bishop Johnson, Baton Rouge

Logan Andrew LeBlanc, Central

Kelsey Marie Meunier, Baton Rouge

Caitlyn Marie Moore, Baton Rouge

Sara Elizabeth Pauley, Baton Rouge

Eleanor Reams Pulsipher, Baton Rouge

Amanda Elizabeth Rugg, Baton Rouge

Steven Anthony Shumaker, Baton Rouge

Ngocbich Vicki Tran, Baton Rouge

Katherine Drew Yegge, Baton Rouge

COLLEGE OF ART AND DESIGN

Samuel Jackson Bentley, Baton Rouge

Avery Michael Canevari, Baton Rouge

Jordan Stanford Farho, Baton Rouge

Michael Benjamin Kirshner, Baton Rouge

Casey Renee West, Baton Rouge

E.J. OURSO COLLEGE OF BUSINESS

Michael Thomas Allen, Baton Rouge

Dylan M. Arceneaux, Baton Rouge

Brennon Jude Aucoin, Baton Rouge

Haley Nicole Baker, Baton Rouge

Alexandra Marie Bowers, Baton Rouge

William Bowlin Branch, Baton Rouge

Jennifer E. Brock, Baton Rouge

Payton C. Brown, Baton Rouge

Lesley Arielle Brumfield, Baton Rouge

Kendall R. Calvin, Baton Rouge

Taylor Flynn Carmouche, Baton Rouge

Monawar Anwar Chabayta, Baton Rouge

Madelyn Chicola, Baton Rouge

Victoria Lynne Consterdine, Baton Rouge

Abigail Lynn Couvillion, Central

Michael Allen Couvillion, Baton Rouge

Elizabeth Adele Dial, Baton Rouge

Bethani Ann Dopson, Baton Rouge

Jordan C. Dudley, Baton Rouge

Kyle A. Durbin, Zachary

Seth David Durham, Baton Rouge

Joshua Clyde Ellis, Zachary

Austrum Braxton Hoyet Ferguson, Baton Rouge

Patrick Armand Fields, Baton Rouge

Nathanael Jehu Frankhouser, Baton Rouge

Christian Gerard Frey, Baton Rouge

Joseph P. Gaudin, Baton Rouge

John Riche Germany, Baker

Austin Beau Grasse, Baton Rouge

Mark Charles Gravois, Baton Rouge

Kyle Green, Baton Rouge

Daniel Grant Gunn, Baton Rouge

Brennan Daniel Gutierrez, Baton Rouge

Alexander Joseph Hebert, Baton Rouge

Sarah Alexandra Hebert, Baton Rouge

John Paul Horcasitas, Baton Rouge

Jude T. Housewright, Baton Rouge

Michael McClleland Hyman, Baton Rouge

Clayton McFarland Kavanaugh, Baton Rouge

Carly Rae Kimbrough, Baton Rouge

Nicholas J. Kirsch, Baton Rouge

Daniel Alonso Kline, Baton Rouge

Sean Krieg, Baton Rouge

Kade M. LeBlanc, Zachary

Solomon Lee IV, Baton Rouge

Xiaocai Melody Lo, Baton Rouge

Maci Gay McKey, Baton Rouge

Dane Ray Monic, Baton Rouge

Duong Thien Nguyen, Baton Rouge

Anthony Gianni Noto, Baton Rouge

Hunter Blake Ortego, Baton Rouge

Steven Michael Padgett, Baton Rouge

Martin Anthony Padial Jr., Baton Rouge

Meghan Elizabeth Pecaut, Baton Rouge

Braeden James Pellegrin, Baton Rouge

Haley M. Phillips, Baton Rouge

Joshua Kenneth Pickell, Baton Rouge

Davis Nelson Pourciau, Baton Rouge

Michael R. Rayburn, Central

Jordan Elizabeth Reinholtz, Baton Rouge

Brandon Thomas Rinaudo, Baton Rouge

Francisco H. Rodriguez Donan, Baton Rouge

Connor David Rogstad, Baton Rouge

Abigail Grace Saia, Baton Rouge

Mallorie Ann Saia, Baton Rouge

Jamesson Salesneves Jr., Baton Rouge

Weston Andrew Simmons, Baton Rouge

Joy Shermya Smith, Baton Rouge

Mollie Elizabeth Steed, Baton Rouge

Todd Lanell Sterling Jr., Baton Rouge

Natalie Elise Steuer, Baton Rouge

Madaline Ashleigh Tarver, Greenwell Springs

Grayson P. Walsh, Baton Rouge

Thomas Alton Ward, Baton Rouge

Grant E. Welch, Baton Rouge

Cody Lewis Woodard, Baton Rouge

COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING

Anite Henry Agbiakpara, Baton Rouge

Mohammed Ahmed AL-balushi, Baton Rouge

Faris Hussain Al-Lawati, Baton Rouge

Wasim Mohammad Alam, Baton Rouge

Cameron Joseph Andry, Baton Rouge

Jasmine Hope Bekkaye, Baton Rouge

Christian Graham Bilke, Baton Rouge

John Garrett Booth, Baton Rouge

Madeline Michelle Bourgeois, Baton Rouge

Cody William Burdette, Baton Rouge

Jonathan Richard Cangelosi, Baton Rouge

James Michael Capps, Baton Rouge

Maryn Bailey Cavalier, Baton Rouge

Taylor Dean Cranford, Zachary

Matthew Thomas Creel, Baton Rouge

Daniel Eric Day, Baton Rouge

Dalton Stephen DeLaune, Baton Rouge

Catherine Marie DeSilva, Baton Rouge

Joshua Alexander Duke, Baton Rouge

Sheila Elhami, Baton Rouge

William James Fisher, Baton Rouge

Landon David Flowers, Baton Rouge

Jeffrey Alan Foshee, Baton Rouge

RaeDiance Elizabeth Fuller, Baton Rouge

Benjamin Matthew Geiss, Baton Rouge

Stephen Caleb George, Baton Rouge

Pierce Alfred Griffiths, Baton Rouge

Tyler Scott Hopkins, Zachary

Carter Curet James, Baton Rouge

Jamie Alane Jewell, Baton Rouge

Vadim Vitalyevich Khandoga, Baton Rouge

Ward Allen Leavines, Central

Jared Joseph Leger, Central

Michael Thomas McAndrew, Baton Rouge

Jacob Charles McCain, Baton Rouge

Trenton Sterling Miller, Baton Rouge

Laura Alexandra Moldovan, Baton Rouge

Thomas Levi Myers, Baton Rouge

Michelle Mulaa Opiri, Baton Rouge

Joseph Marshall Harding Ortego, Baton Rouge

Buckler Price Patton IV, Baton Rouge

Victoria Thuy Pham, Baton Rouge

Carter Joseph Reed, Baton Rouge

Julie Ana Hebeisen Reinecke, Baton Rouge

Dylan Michael Russell, Central

Juan Antonio Sanchez, Baton Rouge

Chrolos Ossama Sedky, Baton Rouge

Jacquari D Self, Baton Rouge

Dominique Angelica Shaw, Baker

Kenneth Shane Smith Jr., Central

Chandler Cohlen Smith, Baton Rouge

Sukhbir Kaur Sondh, Baton Rouge

Shane Brennan Story, Central

Jared Thomas Swetnam, Baton Rouge

Greyson Nolan Tollett, Baton Rouge

Devin Matthew Tullier, Baton Rouge

Jeremy Charles Vaughan, Baton Rouge

Landon Alec Weber, Baton Rouge

Gregory Alexander Whalen, Baton Rouge

Steven Wong, Baton Rouge

COLLEGE OF HUMAN SCIENCES & EDUCATION

Tatiana Adeola Adejare, Baton Rouge

Madison Paige Bartels, Baton Rouge

Dominique Dione Bernard, Baton Rouge

Kathryn Delaney Cook, Baton Rouge

Anthony Sean Dargin, Zachary

India Ariel Evans, Baton Rouge

Peyton Joseph Graphia, Baton Rouge

Mary Catherine Gueho, Baton Rouge

Grace Victoria Guillory, Baton Rouge

Dynasti DeChae' Hamilton, Baton Rouge

William David Heidke, Zachary

Thomas Aaron Kobetz, Baton Rouge

Megan Elizabeth Lee, Baton Rouge

Alyson Marie Lessard, Baton Rouge

Mica G. Millican, Baton Rouge

James Elwood Moore III, Baton Rouge

Ana-Maria Morales, Baton Rouge

Phu Anh Nguyen, Baton Rouge

Sarah Elizabeth Podnar, Baton Rouge

Camille Catherine Pourciau, Baton Rouge

Jon Adam Town, Baton Rouge

Caroline Ivy Velasquez, Baton Rouge

Lauren MacKenzie Whisenand, Baton Rouge

COLLEGE OF HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES

Christopher Burton Alumbaugh, Baton Rouge

Chantelle Daiche Beauchamp, Baton Rouge

Allison Elizabeth Becker, Baton Rouge

Kayla Jewelle Berniard, Baton Rouge

Maya Evelyn Blitch, Zachary

Jamie Katelyn Bourque, Central

Tara Rene' Brian, Baton Rouge

Jude Michael Broussard, Baton Rouge

Taylor Rae Bueche, Baton Rouge

Kimberly Tuyet Bui, Baton Rouge

Mary Michelle Burks, Baton Rouge

Hope Celeste Burnett, Baton Rouge

Timothy Cole Campbell, Baton Rouge

Sarah Jean Clark, Baton Rouge

Margaret Ann Cook, Baton Rouge

Melanek Marche Cotchery, Baton Rouge

Dominic Peter Dewey, Baton Rouge

Alaina Elizabeth DiLaura, Baton Rouge

Giselle Amelie Doucet, Baton Rouge

Morgan Jaeger Dynes, Baton Rouge

Emma Catherine Fix, Baton Rouge

Madison Blair Hadden, Greenwell Springs

Lennsey Elizabeth Hanchey, Baton Rouge

Emily Ann Hazlip, Baton Rouge

Savannah Suzanne Henry, Baton Rouge

Dwayne N. Hinton Jr., Baton Rouge

Lauren Taylor Hives, Baton Rouge

Patrice Danielle Horton, Baton Rouge

Ridge Marshall Jackson, Baton Rouge

Austin Paul James, Baton Rouge

Matthew Allen James, Baton Rouge

AnneMichael Demoruelle Jenkins, Baton Rouge

Lauren Michelle Jenkins, Baton Rouge

Emma O'Beirne Johnson, Baton Rouge

Kayla Michelle Johnson, Baton Rouge

Logan Alexander Keen, Baton Rouge

Garrett Stephen Kleinpeter, Baton Rouge

Janet K. Kolok, Baton Rouge

Chauncey Koo, Baton Rouge

Sarah Elizabeth Lanzetta, Baton Rouge

Charisma Keria Lastrapes, Baton Rouge

Nicholas Connor Leonardi, Baton Rouge

Jonathan Nolan Lewis, Baker

James Bailey Macmurdo, Baton Rouge

Madelyn Nicole Maggio, Baton Rouge

Louis Vincent Mangelli, Baton Rouge

Shane Christian Tipton Martin, Baton Rouge

Don Randall McAdams III, Baton Rouge

Michael William McCain, Baton Rouge

Myeisha Deisha McCray, Baton Rouge

Cailah Ginger McKey, Baton Rouge

Adam James Mitchell, Baton Rouge

Anissa ReShawn Morris, Baker

Matthew Oliver Myers, Baton Rouge

Phuc Truong Phan, Baton Rouge

Margaret Marie Olivia Poole, Zachary

Emily Grace Putman, Baton Rouge

Lia Salime Ramirez, Baton Rouge

Aisha Janae Ransom, Baton Rouge

Michelle Renee Reames, Baton Rouge

Sarah Regan Redden, Baton Rouge

Lauren Elizabeth Reed, Baton Rouge

Joseph Reid Reynolds, Baton Rouge

LaRicca Rechard Robinson, Baton Rouge

Marie Claire Scioneaux, Baton Rouge

Jamarcus Lee Smith, Zachary

Megan Danielle Smith, Baton Rouge

Darius D. Spurlock, Baton Rouge

Anna Phuong Tram Tran, Baton Rouge

Hope Lynne Walls, Zachary

Tya Micah Wicker, Baton Rouge

Kennedy Amarri Wilson, Baton Rouge

Mykia Monique Wilson, Baton Rouge

MANSHIP SCHOOL OF MASS COMMUNICATION

Matthew Paul Clark, Baton Rouge

Leighton Matthew Cole, Baton Rouge

Breanna Nicole Creel, Baker

Gabrielle Lucia Ferrara, Baton Rouge

Thomas Howard Gandy, Baton Rouge

Dwayne N. Hinton Jr., Baton Rouge

Khoury Myhand Ieyoub, Baton Rouge

Nicole Ann Jones, Baton Rouge

Devyn Lindsey MacDonald, Baton Rouge

Amie Marie Martinez, Baton Rouge

Margaret St. Denis Ortego, Baton Rouge

Zoe Arabella Parker, Baton Rouge

Morgan Tiffani Riggs, Baton Rouge

Stanley Stephen Spring III, Baton Rouge

Mary Josephine Surek, Baton Rouge

Kendal Regan Wambsgans, Baton Rouge

Samuel Luke Willson, Baton Rouge

COLLEGE OF MUSIC AND DRAMATIC ARTS

Kayla Elizabeth Marie Basco, Baton Rouge

Connor Joseph Havard, Zachary

COLLEGE OF SCIENCE

Ahmed Salim Al-Touqi, Baton Rouge

Kelly T. Banh, Baton Rouge

Hannah Rene' Borskey, Baton Rouge

Cole Joseph Bourgeois, Baton Rouge

Jonathan Richard Cangelosi, Baton Rouge

Benjamin A. Cassin, Baton Rouge

Mary Doan, Baton Rouge

Giselle Amelie Doucet, Baton Rouge

Atticus Scout Fee, Baton Rouge

Malaysia Selena Fredericks, Baton Rouge

Corey Michael Gaulden, Baton Rouge

John Clifford Grout IV, Baton Rouge

Garrett Andrew Harvey, Baton Rouge

Charles Edward Hawkins III, Baton Rouge

Abrar H. Husein, Baton Rouge

Hanna Emad Jarboun, Baton Rouge

Phaedra Rene Johnson, Baton Rouge

Peyton Elizabeth Kuhn, Baton Rouge

Laura E. LeBlanc, Baton Rouge

Anna Marie Lucchesi, Baton Rouge

James Bailey Macmurdo, Baton Rouge

Karen Elizabeth Mayes, Baton Rouge

Catherine Georgia Nguyen, Baton Rouge

Tu Minh Nguyen, Baton Rouge

Victoria Ann Ourso, Baton Rouge

Jyoti Nilesh Prajapati, Baton Rouge

Lia Salime Ramirez, Baton Rouge

John Harrison Shea, Baton Rouge

Colin J. Shortess, Baton Rouge

Morgan Glynn Story, Central

John Michael Thompson, Baton Rouge

Katie Elizabeth Tran, Baton Rouge

Taylor Michele Whitworth, Baton Rouge

GRADUATE SCHOOL

CERTIFICATE

Kristy Gregg Gremillion, Baton Rouge

Whitney Gabrielle Walker-Presley, Baton Rouge

MASTER'S

Nora Awad, Baton Rouge

Brandon C. Berrio, Baton Rouge

Lewis Anthony Bonfanti, Baton Rouge

Rachael Delnona Bonner, Baton Rouge

Gabriel Lee Chatelain, Baton Rouge

Alexandra Lee Chenevert, Baton Rouge

Alexandra Lynn Deiro Stubbs, Baton Rouge

LaTausha Duncan, Baker

Joanna Leigh Gill, Baton Rouge

Deepika Gupta, Baton Rouge

Fenglin Han, Baton Rouge

David Andrew Hoskins, Baton Rouge

Kallan Jessae Jackson, Baton Rouge

Aaron Reagan Kemp, Baton Rouge

Connor Tuohy King, Baton Rouge

Danielle Marie Klein, Baton Rouge

Prashant Kundu, Baton Rouge

Patrick Charles Lawler, Baton Rouge

Roya Janae Lede', Baton Rouge

Jacqueline Keely McCool, Baton Rouge

Devonie Marie Migues, Baton Rouge

Rebecca Runnels Morrison, Baton Rouge

Briana Renee Nelson, Baton Rouge

Devonie M. Pitre, Baton Rouge

Nicholas Brandon Robert, Baton Rouge

Michael Eric Stampley, Baton Rouge

Sandra Sharonda Stepter, Baton Rouge

Conor Patrick Sullivan, Baton Rouge

Dineep Thomas, Baton Rouge

Sirazum Munira Tisha, Baton Rouge

Brian Thomas Truman, Baton Rouge

Nicole Yvette Wesley, Baton Rouge

Steven Tyler Williams, Baton Rouge

Zehao Xue, Baton Rouge

Matthew Elliott Zyjewski, Baton Rouge

DOCTORATE

Kemba Ayanna Allen, Baton Rouge

Osama Abdellatif Amous, Baton Rouge

Bijay Kumar Banstola, Baton Rouge

Mohamad Barekati Goudarzi, Baton Rouge

Alexander Vladimirovich Chouljenko, Baton Rouge

Renee Dale, Baton Rouge

Laxman Ghimire, Baton Rouge

Terra Hardwick, Baton Rouge

Samuel Oridge Irving, Baton Rouge

MD. Abdullahil Kafi, Baton Rouge

Samia Melissa O'Bryan, Baton Rouge

Sagar Paudel, Baton Rouge

Bradley Morgan Wood, Zachary

Online graduates

LSU also recognized December 2019 online graduates, which include:

East Baton Rouge Parish

Graduate School/Master's

James David Barwick-Snell, Baton Rouge

Kaeli Corrine Egler, Baton Rouge

Tiffany La'Rae Johnson, Baton Rouge

Taylor Danielle Knatt, Baton Rouge

Corey Christopher Luttrell, Baton Rouge

Sebastian Osorio, Baton Rouge

Tanquetra Chenique Spears, Baton Rouge

Jennifer Ann Tewell, Baton Rouge

