The Gordon Gives charity of Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys in Baton Rouge is donating tricycles to Eaton Park Elementary School in Abbeville for use on a "Good Habits Highway" established as an Eagle Scout project.
The 4-foot-wide, 296-foot-long playground tricycle path was the Eagle Scout project of Ian Waskom of Abbeville, who included traffic signs, a parking lot and gas pumps ... but not tricycles.
Abbeville natives Adele Hebert Netterville and Luke Thibodeaux, who work with the McKernan firm, arranged for an extension of the Gordon Gives Christmas bike giveaway to cover tricycles to roll on the path in September.