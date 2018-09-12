The recent renovation of the Paula G. Manship YMCA Lamar Tennis Center has produced one of the leading tennis centers in the country, according to the USTA Facility Awards program, which recognizes excellence in the construction and/or renovation of tennis facilities.
To celebrate the award, open play will be from Sunday, Sept. 16, through Sept. 21 at the center, 8100 YMCA Plaza Drive, Baton Rouge. Also, the Y will waive the joining fee for anyone who joins the YMCA Lamar Tennis Center during this week.
The renovated center features 20 outdoor courts: 10 hard courts and 10 clay courts, a news release said. The tennis program offers junior academies and youth and adult leagues. Programs for special-needs children and wheelchair athletes also are available.
In 2017, the facility hosted 10 tournaments with more than 3,600 participants. The YMCA Lamar Tennis Center also hosts the Cajun Classic Professional Wheelchair Tournament, a premier ITF wheelchair tennis event.