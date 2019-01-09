On Nov. 3, the Omicron Sigma Zeta chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. celebrated its 25th anniversary at Drusilla’s Catering in Baton Rouge.
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority was founded at Howard University on Jan. 16, 1920. The local chapter was founded Sept. 5, 1993, and is one of three chapters located in the greater Baton Rouge area.
The chapter serves the community in a variety of activities, including partnering with the March of Dimes supporting advancements in the care of healthy babies by providing financial support and promoting healthy pregnancy through its Stork’s Nest located in the Dr. Leo D. Butler Center at 950 E. Washington St.; providing academic scholarships to local senior girls; and, partnering with the Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation providing service through donations and volunteering at its annual Ryan’s Walk and Run and Family Day.
In November, the chapter continued its support of the Louisiana Women Veterans Association and served local women veterans at a day of honor and pampering; volunteered with the Magnolia Peace Association, donating and delivering dinners to local families in need; and volunteered at the St. Vincent de Paul Thanksgiving dinner at the Raising Cane’s River Center.