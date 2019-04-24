Students from LSU’s Manship School took home more awards than any other school in the Region 12 Society of Professional Journalists competition, which comprises schools from Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and west Tennessee.
LSU student journalists from The Reveille, Tiger TV, KLSU, Legacy Magazine and the LSU Manship School News Service were honored with first place or finalist awards 17 times — more than any other university — for their journalistic excellence at the SPJ Mark of Excellence Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 30.
LSU tied Harding University with the most first-place wins, bringing home eight first-place awards. The Reveille, LSU’s student newspaper, also won first place for best affiliated website.
The Manship School recognizes the following students from The Reveille, Tiger TV, LSU Manship School News Service and KLSU-FM who received the SPJ Mark of Excellence Award:
- Breaking News Reporting (Large) 10,000+ Students: Finalist: "Special session fails again" by Paul Braun, Tryfon Boukouvidis and Drew White, finalist
- General News Reporting (Large) 10,000+ Students: "LSU students using GroupMe for class could be in violation of Code of Student Conduct" by Luke Jeanfreau, winner
- In-Depth Reporting (Large) 10,000+ Students: "Dangerous roads: 41 pedestrians have been struck by vehicles on LSU’s campus since 2013" by Brittany Lofaso and Kennedi Walker, winner
- Feature Writing (Large) 10,000+ Students: "In light of #MeToo movement, more students seeking support" by Claire Bermudez, Caroline Fenton and Payton Ibos, finalist
- Sports Writing (Large) 10,000+ Students
- " ‘He’s freakish’: Auburn native Avery Atkins finds unexpected home at LSU as kickoff specialist" by Brandon Adam, winner
- "Mind and body: How do Louisiana colleges help athletes maintain their mental health?" by Dylan Alvarez, Brennen Normand and Jace Mallory, finalist
- Best All-Around Non-Daily Student Newspaper: The Daily Reveille, finalist
- Best Student Magazine: Legacy, finalist
- Sports Photography (Large) 10,000+ Students: "Baseball vs. Notre Dame" by Whitney Williston, winner
- Radio News Reporting: "Csaszar" by Erik Piccoli, finalist
- Television General News Reporting: "Modern mastectomy" by Rachel Handley, winner; and "Restoring Baton Rouge’s dying lakes" by Madeline Adams, finalist
- Television Feature Reporting: "Gorilla lady" by Brittany Lofaso, winner
- Television Sports Reporting: "Student athletes and mental health" by Dylan Alvarez, finalist
- Best Affiliated Web Site: LSUNow.com, winner
- Online/Digital News Videography: "Riland’s story" by Bon Wells, winner
- Broadcast News Videography: "Auto enthusiasts" by Claes Olsson, finalist.
First-place winners will compete at the national level among other regional MOE winners from the 12 SPJ regions. National winners will be notified in the late spring and will be recognized at the Excellence in Journalism conference in San Antonio.