Psychologist Traci W. Olivier has joined the staff of the Pediatric Development and Therapy Center at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health.
The center is an interdisciplinary clinic that assesses, treats and manages pediatric development conditions. Olivier specializes in neuropsychological services for children and adolescents with complex medical and neurological needs, in addition to those with learning and attention concerns, a news release said.
Olivier holds a doctorate in clinical psychology, with an emphasis on neuropsychology, from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She completed her internship at the Kennedy Krieger Institute and Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
The Pediatric Development and Therapy Center offers medical and therapy services in one location. The practice is led by developmental pediatricians Steven Felix and Cindy Chestaro. Clinical psychologist Melissa Gonzalez, who joined the team this year, has established the Pediatric Feeding Clinic to assess and treat feeding difficulties in children up to 10 years of age.
Olivier specializes in neurocognitive evaluations and rehabilitation for children and adolescents experiencing cognitive difficulties secondary to medical and neurological conditions such as developmental disorders, acquired or traumatic brain injuries, seizure-related disorders, brain tumors, and other hematology/oncology diagnoses. Additionally, she evaluates children and adolescents with learning, attention and/or psychiatric concerns.