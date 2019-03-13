The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars has selected Dunham School seniors Parker Harris and Luke Russell as candidates for the U.S. Presidential Scholars program, one of the highest honors bestowed upon graduating seniors.
Of the approximately 3.6 million students expected to graduate from high school this spring, Harris and Russell are among about 4,000 selected as candidates for the program. A committee of educators will review candidates’ academic achievements, leadership and service activities, and personal essays to select some 800 semifinalists to be announced in April. The final selection of 2019 Presidential Scholars will be made in May.
A Dunham student since the second grade, Harris is the son of Jennifer and J.P. Harris, of Baton Rouge. He is a National Merit semifinalist and an AP Scholar with Distinction. In addition to earning a perfect score of 36 on the ACT college entrance exam, Harris placed second in the state on the 2018 National Spanish Exam. He plays in the Dunham Jazz band, competes on the robotics team, runs varsity cross-country, and is a member of Dunham’s Institute of Leadership.
Russell, the son of Julie and Cliff Russell, of Baton Rouge, also earned a perfect score of 36 on the ACT and is a National Merit semifinalist, as well as an AP Scholar with Honor. Enrolled at Dunham since the fourth grade, he is a senior prefect and a member of the varsity cross-country and soccer teams, and has appeared in several Dunham theater productions, including "You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown," "You Can’t Take It With You," and "Legally Blonde: The Musical."