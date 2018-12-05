Permits issued in East Baton Rouge Parish from Nov. 23-29:
COMMERCIAL: ADDITION
O'neal Lane 1210: $20,000, owner not listed. Total square footage: 254. Addition of 259 square feet to existing business use building. For future tenant; in addition: see permit 93168: flood damage repairs to existing 1,440-square-foot retail building. For future tenant. Issued Nov. 26.
Perkins Road 3109: $250,000, owner: Chad Hughes. Total square footage: 6,374. Renovation of existing restaurant of 2,393 square feet, with 659 square feet of outdoor dining into new 5,374-square-foot restaurant. Addition of 503 square feet, second floor, and additional first floor 105 square feet exterior dining, and second floor of 1,715 square feet exterior dining. Issued Nov. 28.
COMMERCIAL: COMPLETE INTERIOR
S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. 2834: $95,000, owner: Brian Moore. Total square footage: 984. Interior vanilla box renovation of suite space C-4, converting kitchen and dining areas into office space for future business tenant. Issued Nov. 29.
COMMERCIAL: NEW
Siegen Lane 9394: $32,000, owner not listed. Total square footage: 653. New 653-square-foot modular unit for temporary business use as sales center, associated with Assisted Living and Memory Care Center being constructed on-site. Issued Nov. 26.
COMMERCIAL: REMODEL
Bluebonnet Blvd. 9730: $96,000, owner: Fred Lewis. Total square footage: 1,918. Interior renovation to an existing suite space 9 of 1,918 square feet for mercantile sales. Scope of work includes new electrical, alterations to existing HVAC system duct work, and plumbing for restroom. Issued Nov. 28.
Carlotta St. 3250: $180,000, owner not listed. Total square footage: 7,500. Renovation of existing apartment building with eight apartments, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 of 7,500 square feet. Issued Nov. 28.
Coursey Blvd. 10500: $300,000, owner: Trula Remson. Total square footage: 5,066. Interior, partial renovation of 5,056 square feet on second of 3,754 square feet and third floors of 1,312 square feet for continued business office use. Issued Nov. 29.
Florida Blvd. 11288: $313,000, owner: Stephen Harrison. Total square footage: 10,383. Renovation of portion of existing building for continued mercantile use. Issued Nov. 29.
Government St. 720, $225,000, owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,175. Interior renovations to dining room of existing 4,203-square-foot fast-food restaurant. No kitchen or plumbing work included in scope. ADA modifications to restroom fixtures only. Reviewed as business occupancy. Issued Nov. 27.
Greenwood Drive 2963: $7,000, owner not listed. Total square footage: 800. Fire damage repairs that started in the kitchen of an existing apartment. Minor repairs. Issued Nov. 26.
Highland Road 1509: Owner: Mark Howard. Total square footage: 2,962. Renovation to existing two-story building. First floor, 2,953 square feet for business office use; second floor, 2,962 square feet for R-2 use for five apartments, units 1-5. And parking to serve. Permit is for the second floor, R-2 use. Issued Nov. 28.
Highland Road 1509: $592,000, owner: Mark Howard. Total square footage: 5,915. Renovation to existing two-story building. First floor of 2,953 square feet for business office use, second floor of 2,962 square feet for residential-2 use. Five apartments: units 1-5. Change of occupancy from previously permitted. Permit is for the first floor, business office use of 2,953 square feet and parking. Issued Nov. 28.
Jones Creek Road 5380: $25,000, owner: Alfred Kulici. Total square footage: 2,870. Renovation to existing restaurant to add new kitchen hood and other kitchen equipment changes. No alcohol sales. Issued Nov. 27.
Rue De La Vie 500: $747,000, owner: Stan Shelton. Total square footage: 4,270. Interior renovation to expand existing Suite 300 into portion of Suite 305 for new total of 4,270 square feet for office use in existing medical office building. Suite 305 is now reduced to 8,475 square feet. Issued Nov. 29.
S. Harrell's Ferry Road 16441: $25,000, owner: Chester Lempitsky. Total square footage: 1,241. Flood damage repairs to existing storage/laundry facility. Replacing drywall and exterior insulation, electrical, exterior doors and siding. Water level reached 4 feet. Issued Nov. 26.
Staring Lane 1919: $1,000,000, owner: Donnie Jarreau. Total square footage: 30,122. Renovation of existing 30,122-square-foot tenant space for mercantile sales with S-2 use. Scope of work includes reworking plumbing, modifications to existing HVAC system to accommodate new floor plan, and new electrical. Issued Nov. 28.
Thad Cain Lane 19973: $500,000, owner: Steve Legendre. Total square footage: 14,464. Interior renovation of and existing 14,464-square-foot tenant space within an existing retail strip center for exercise studio/fitness club, including tanning beds, and the sale of retail products. Scope of work includes new floor plan layout, new plumbing, electrical and mechanical. Issued Nov. 26.
W. Chimes St. 136: Owner: Joseph Anselmo. Total square footage: 795. Renovation of existing duplex apartment unit B on second floor of a two-story, mixed occupancy and remodel unit B for future tenant. Issued Nov. 29.
W. Chimes St. 136: Owner: Joseph Anselmo. Total square footage: 656. Renovation of existing duplex apartment unit a on second floor of a two-story, mixed occupancy and remodel unit B for future tenant. (also see previous clean and show permit 83870 with failed inspections). Future tenant must obtain an occupancy permit. Issued Nov. 29.
DEMOLITION
Carlotta St. 3233: Owner: Louis E. Wendt. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a single-family two-story residence. Issued Nov. 28.
Gail Drive 8749: Owner: Mark Sanders. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a two-story single-family residence. Issued Nov. 27.
Knollwood Drive 1213: Owner: Patrick Lovell. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a one-story single-family residence. Issued Nov. 27.
Longwood Drive 750: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a one-story single-family residence. Issued Nov. 27.
FENCE
Pamela Drive 11479: $800, owner: Omar Lira. Total square footage not listed. 6-foot and 4.5-foot fence. Issued Nov. 28.
POOL
Caldwell Ave. 1439: $37,800, owner: Linda Aaron. Total square footage not listed. Gunite pool. Issued Nov. 29.
S. Tiger Bend Road 9642: $65,000, owner: Chad Spillers. Total square footage not listed. Pool. Issued Nov. 26.
Spyglass Hill Drive 19526: $115,400, owner: Jason Brown. Total square footage not listed. Gunite pool. Issued Nov. 29.
Town Drive 14645: $63,750, owner: Laurie Marcel. Total square footage not listed. Gunite pool. Issued Nov. 27.
RESIDENTIAL: ACCESSORY
Carson Road 23302, Pride: $30,000, owner: Eric Harrington. Total square footage: 3,500. Detached accessory metal building — FZD from No. 89982. Issued Nov. 26.
Cyril Ave. 1041: $27,000, owner: Kerry Daigle. Total square footage: 720. 720-square-foot shed detached from new construction to be used for storage of vehicles, tools, and all-terrain vehicles. Issued Nov. 27.
RESIDENTIAL: ADDITION
Patricia Dale Drive 15493: $32,000, owner: Ana Delsy Landero. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood- and fire-damaged residence and add rear porch — Federal Emergency Management Agency, 31 percent. Issued Nov. 26.
Rue Clarice 11722: $200,000, owner: Carl and Jane Ladmirault. Total square footage not listed. Addition of 552 square feet and remodel of 1,700 square feet. Issued Nov. 27.
RESIDENTIAL: NEW
Dutton Ave. 5533: $183,816, owner: Keisha Selvage. Total square footage: 1,702. Residential new construction. Pier and beam construction. Issued Nov. 27.
Fairway View Drive 22243, Zachary: $237,276, owner: Kenneth Michael Lang. Total square footage: 3,042. New single-family residence. Issued Nov. 26.
Hazard Drive 22871, Zachary: $215,046, owner: Kenneth Michael Lang. Total square footage: 2,757. New single-family residence. Issued Nov. 26.
Kodiak Drive 6917: $192,894, owner: Andrew Thomas Carmack. Total square footage: 2,473. New single-family residence. Issued Nov. 28.
Lake Breeze Drive 524: $190,398, owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,441. New single-family residence. Issued Nov. 29.
Marion Drive 715: $1,100,000, owner: Stephen Sanches. Total square footage: 7,895. New construction — single-family residence. Issued Nov. 27.
Mimosa St. 5125: $188,370, owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,415. New residential. Issued Nov. 27.
N. Acadian Thruway W. 921: $114,816, owner: Frank LeDoux. Total square footage: 1,472. Residential new construction. Issued Nov. 28.
Plank Road 17561, Baker: $286,608, owner: Lana Evans. Total square footage: 2,335. Residential new construction. Issued Nov. 28.
Stonelake Circle East Ave. 8127: $170,118, owner: Art Lancaster. Total square footage: 2,191. Single-family new construction. Issued Nov. 29.
Stonelake Circle East Ave. 8131: $170,118, owner: Art Lancaster. Total square footage: 2,181. Single-family new construction. Issued Nov. 29.
Stonelake Circle East Ave. 8135: $170,898, owner: Art Lancaster. Total square footage: 2,191. Single-family new construction. Issued Nov. 29.
Stonelake Circle East Ave. 8139: $170,898, owner: Art Lancaster. Total square footage: 2,191. Single-family new construction. Issued Nov. 29.
Stonelake Circle East Ave. 8141: $170,118, owner: Art Lancaster. Total square footage: 2,181. Single-family new construction. Issued Nov. 29.
Summit Ridge Drive 324: $226,800, owner: Wanda Lee. Total square footage: 2,754. Residential new construction. Issued Nov. 29.
RESIDENTIAL: REMODEL
Centurion Ave. 16837: $5,000, owner: Steve Adams. Total square footage not listed. Remodel: adding a front door in an existing arched opening — removing the existing front door and casing it out. Issued Nov. 26.
El Morro Drive 3625: $44,622.50, Owner: Mary Grisby. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore Louisiana. Issued Nov. 27.
Glen Oaks Drive 6746: $24,613.59, owner: Melanie Echols. Total square footage not listed. Issued Nov. 28.
Jewel Drive 7150: $25,000, owner: Jessie Williams. Total square footage not listed. Damage. Issued Nov. 27.
Marque Ann Drive 1368: $11,300, owner: Luan Vu. Total square footage not listed. Issued Nov. 29.
Ponderosa Drive 940: $89,930, owner: Melbin Brandel. Total square footage: 757. Remodeling — converting garage into living room and addition of carport. Issued Nov. 27.
Wallis St. 12945: $40,508.89, owner: Tanya Joiner. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore Louisiana. Issued Nov. 27.
Winnebago St. 4635: $15,250, owner: Robert Johnson. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Issued Nov. 28.