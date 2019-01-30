Mackenzie Robards, a junior at Episcopal School of Baton Rouge, was selected to attend the U.S. Hunter Jumper Association Gold Star Clinic-East Coast. Robards was one of 21 athletes chosen to attend the four-day intensive in West Palm Beach, Florida, in December.
According to the USHJA, riders were chosen based on individual medals earned at 2018 USHJA Zone Jumper Team Championships or as a wild-card participant. The experience included instruction on horsemanship, stable management and mounted instruction.
Robards has been competing in national competitions for 10 years. Her horse Cirona and trainer Janet Talmadge joined her at the recent clinic.