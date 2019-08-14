Runnels dog rescue Dana Kahn.jpg

Dana Kahn, left, founder of Bark and Roll Rescue Companions, accepts the proceeds of a pet supply donation drive held by the Runnels School Class of 2022, led by class officers Ryan Roper, Blaiklee Guillot and Sydney Worsham, proceeding from left.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Runnels School students who benefited from an “Exam Dog” pet therapy program for students stressed by midterms and finals expressed their appreciation by holding a pet supply donation drive for Bark and Roll Rescue Companions, which provided the puppies they played and cuddled with between tests.

The pet supply drive brought in $100 and a large box of puppy provisions for the foster home-based dog shelter founded by Dana Kahn, a parent at the school.

The shelter, which specializes in small-breed dogs, puppies, pregnant dogs and neonates, has helped find homes for more than 2,000 dogs. For information on the shelter, visit barkandrollrescuecompanions.com.

