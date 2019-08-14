Runnels School students who benefited from an “Exam Dog” pet therapy program for students stressed by midterms and finals expressed their appreciation by holding a pet supply donation drive for Bark and Roll Rescue Companions, which provided the puppies they played and cuddled with between tests.
The pet supply drive brought in $100 and a large box of puppy provisions for the foster home-based dog shelter founded by Dana Kahn, a parent at the school.
The shelter, which specializes in small-breed dogs, puppies, pregnant dogs and neonates, has helped find homes for more than 2,000 dogs. For information on the shelter, visit barkandrollrescuecompanions.com.