Louisiana’s largest online charter school has a new board president. Linda Holliday was chosen by the University View Academy board of directors after the long-serving board president, Wade Henderson, stepped down.
Holliday has been on the board since 2016 and served as treasurer; she will wear both hats, for now. Her background is teaching at the high school and university levels with a master's degree in education. Holliday is also a lawyer and former state judge and former administrative law Jjudge.
Holliday said she and Henderson shared the same vision for the school,l but her approach will be different. Her concentration won’t be as focused on facilities since she says the school is well-equipped now.
“I’m geared toward students and teachers making the school what it needs to be, not the board or administration,” she said.
University View Academy adopted the school year theme of serving “Every Child, Every Day” and Holliday subscribes to it, saying “The child is more important than the school.”
Henderson founded the school in 2009 and the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education granted a charter. He leaves to spend more time with his family and pursue business interests, according to a news release. He was recognized at the recent UVA teacher convocation to begin the fall semester.