Sacred Heart of Jesus School celebrated its 90th anniversary Nov. 3, beginning with 11 a.m. Mass at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church. Concelebrants were the Rev. Miles Walsh, pastor, and the Rev. Gerald Burns, a 1957 graduate of the school. They were assisted by Deacon Clayton Hollier and Deacon David Dawson.
Welcoming and closing remarks were given by Principal Cecilia Methvin. Lectors included Charlotte Marionneaux Bertrand ‘84 and Archie Kranske ’78. Gifts were brought to the altar by Sister Sandra Blanchard ’55 and Sister Evelyn Mee, former teacher and religion coordinator.
Intercessions were offered by Assistant Principal Langley McClay. Altar servers were Ethan Hunter ’19, Charles Tramonte ’19 and Claire Tramonte ‘20.
Ushers included Greg Leggio ’60, Jarrod Tramonte ‘89 and Blake Purcell ‘99. Mallory Simien Sollie ‘05 served as cantor and choir director. The organist was Davis Hotard ’85.
After Mass, a reception was held at the school. Guests enjoyed lunch of chicken spaghetti and gumbo prepared by Knights of Columbus Council 3298. Desserts of cake, ice cream and candy were provided by the Sacred Heart Home & School Association. The anniversary menu mirrored the menu of the Grand Festival, held when the school opened in 1929. School tours were offered and guests viewed displays of photos, memorabilia, trophies and uniforms.
Alumni were invited to share their favorite Sacred Heart memory in the school’s new Tiger Studio.
As part of the 90th anniversary celebration, Sacred Heart cheerleaders held a surprise birthday party Nov. 1, for Stripes, the school mascot. After the students serenaded Stripes with the birthday song, they enjoyed cake donated by Tredici Bakery, owned by Monica Calandro Shaughnessy ’02.