More than 30 vendors providing wedding and bridal services, including clothing, photography and floral design, will be on hand for a bridal show from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at Chef John Folse’s White Oak Plantation, 17660 George O’Neal Road, Baton Rouge.
At 4 p.m., Ashley Renee Bridal will showcase bridal fashion trends, including wedding gowns and bridesmaids dresses.
Brides can also register for dozens of door prizes, and one grand prize winner will receive a four-day/three-night Jamaican honeymoon package at a Couples Resort of their choice, compliments of Couples Resort in Jamaica and Nannette Hoyt at House of Travel in Baton Rouge. Meals, snacks, drinks, tips, alcohol, nightly entertainment and water sports all included; blackout dates apply; airfare must be purchased separately. Winners must be present to win.
Advance admission tickets are $15 per person and may be purchased at eventbrite.com. Tickets are $20 at the door. For information, contact Jordan Hebert Panepinto at (225) 751-1882 or email jordanh@jfolse.com.