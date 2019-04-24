As part of an effort to help restore the South Louisiana tree canopy damaged during 2016 flooding, Baton Rouge Green will be distributing 1,000 free trees from 9 a.m. to noon May 4 at the Goodwood Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge.
The trees in 3-gallon containers, are limited to two per household, according to a news release. All trees to be distributed are native species to South Louisiana, such as cypress, redbud, white oak, dahoon holly, eastern red cedar and sweetbay magnolia.
The event is part of a program, the Enterprise Urban Initiative, sponsored by the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation, which is pledging $2 million over the next two years to fund 40 community tree planting events across the country.
Between Aug. 11 and Aug. 14, 2016, more than 20 inches of rain fell in the region around Baton Rouge. This deluge led to the flooding of more than 60,000 homes and the loss of 13 lives.
“The 2016 Floods damaged homes, and properties, and had a profound impact on our environment,” said Robert Seemann, director of operations for Baton Rouge Green. “With this tree giveaway, Baton Rouge Green hopes to continue to help offset landscape damages and canopy loss in our area. Trees are also a crucial tool for stormwater management and removing pollutants from our soil and air.”
“This is about more than healing the land. Planting trees heals people and brings families together, especially in the wake of a crisis. It a symbol for benchmarking a chapter of life, putting down our own roots (pun intended) and growing forward,” said Sage Foley, Baton Rouge Green executive director.
For more information about the tree giveaway, visit batonrougegreen.com.